Huntington FOP Suit Alleges Health Care Changes Violate State Code

FOP Gold Star Lodge 65 filed a petition last week that would block the city's health care price increases affecting retired and active police officers. The complaint alleges that implementation of the health plan changes and staff reductions without FOP approval violated terms of the collective bargaining agreement with the city.

