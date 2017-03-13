Huntington firefighters reject contra...

Huntington firefighters reject contract offer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Staffing levels are at the heart of the rejection of a contract proposal from the city of Huntington to members of the IAFF Local 289. The membership overwhelmingly rejected the most recent contract offer from the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is trump on coke? 5 min Samari 28
My boss fired me today 8 min bish 3
Dude can really give good head 15 min i call bs 10
medicaid GONE! 15 min Jeremy 79
Earned income tax leaches 33 min boogerman 6
Baltimore Street drugs 37 min Strip mall worker 102
Asandre Jamison is HARD? Didnt he get shot 44 min Lolz 6
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC