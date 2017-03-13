High-flying Hit Musical PIPPIN comes to Keith Albee Stage for the first time
The award winning Broadway musical, PIPPIN , which has been exciting audiences for over 40 years takes its turn at thrilling the Huntington community Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 PM at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center! With its high-flying, death-defying stunts, PIPPIN is full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and souring songs from the world renowned composer of Wicked , Stephen Schwartz! It tells the story of a young prince on a death-defying journey to find meaning in his existence. Will he choose a happy but simple life? Or will he risk everything for a singular flash of glory? TonyA Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical.
