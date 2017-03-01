Game Changer on Tap for Huntington Dr...

Game Changer on Tap for Huntington Drug Plague

A triage center which will assist addicts in completing drug rehabilitation has been proposed for Huntington, according to Jim Johnson, executive director of the Mayor's Office for Drug Control Policy. "We have 10,000 people addicted to opiates," explained Johnson to the Public Safety Committee of Huntington City Council Saturday, March 4. Other cities have higher concentrations of addicted, too.

