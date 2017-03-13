Four defendants sentenced to federalp...

Four defendants sentenced to federalprison for roles in multistate drug ring -

Tuesday Mar 7

Four defendants who participated a multistate drug ring were sentenced to federal prison today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto.

