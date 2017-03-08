Filmmaker Michele Poulos to present work on poet Larry Levis on March 14
The Marshall University Department of English and the College of Liberal Arts are sponsoring a screening of the new feature documentary, A Late Style of Fire: Larry Levis, American Poet, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in Smith Hall 154 on Marshall's Huntington campus. The event is part of the A. E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series.
