Filmmaker Michele Poulos to present w...

Filmmaker Michele Poulos to present work on poet Larry Levis on March 14

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Huntington News

The Marshall University Department of English and the College of Liberal Arts are sponsoring a screening of the new feature documentary, A Late Style of Fire: Larry Levis, American Poet, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in Smith Hall 154 on Marshall's Huntington campus. The event is part of the A. E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ricky Harmon 35 min dina 4
New Recovery House 1 hr The flock 7
Baltimore Street drugs 2 hr Waste of money 82
Dakota hammond (Feb '14) 2 hr mmmhmm 44
Can anyone recommend a yard work company 2 hr sikbasturd 10
Liberals want sharia law in America 2 hr Old school 38
East Of Chicago Pizza 3 hr cubbies 5
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,413,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC