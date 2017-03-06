Ex-West Virginia trooper sentenced in arson case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.- A former West Virginia state trooper has been sentenced to 30 days in jail in an arson case involving his mobile home. Gula entered a Kennedy plea to a misdemeanor charge of providing false or misleading information to a member of the department of public safety.
