Educator Expo to take place at Marshall University March 8

Marshall University Career Services will hold its annual Educator Expo Wednesday, March 8, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room BE-5 on the lower level of the Memorial Student Center on Marshall's Huntington campus. Thirty-six school systems from nine states will be represented and will be seeking teachers in various disciplines.

