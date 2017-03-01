Educator Expo to take place at Marshall University March 8
Marshall University Career Services will hold its annual Educator Expo Wednesday, March 8, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room BE-5 on the lower level of the Memorial Student Center on Marshall's Huntington campus. Thirty-six school systems from nine states will be represented and will be seeking teachers in various disciplines.
