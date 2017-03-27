Detroit man pleads guilty to selling Heroin in Huntington
A Detroit man who was part of a group selling heroin in Huntington in 2015 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Corey Lebron Blevins, 24, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
