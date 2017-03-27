Contractor Preparing for Demolition of 5th Street Overpass
The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that demolition of the 5th Street overpass bridges, where WV Route 152 passes over I-64 in Huntington, is set to begin on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Paul's Concrete was awarded the contract to replace the existing concrete bridge deck and steel superstructure.
