Contractor Preparing for Demolition o...

Contractor Preparing for Demolition of 5th Street Overpass

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Huntington News

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that demolition of the 5th Street overpass bridges, where WV Route 152 passes over I-64 in Huntington, is set to begin on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Paul's Concrete was awarded the contract to replace the existing concrete bridge deck and steel superstructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
avengers motorcycle club (Nov '11) 1 hr Legion 294
America Held Hostage Day 69 2 hr MarkJ- 4
Trump has 4 years to sink Obamacare 2 hr MarkJ- 55
official who unmasked Trump associates very hig... 2 hr Skull full of mush 3
Drug addiction is a sickness 2 hr wisen up 9
Girls into bdsm how far can you go ? 2 hr Funny 77
America Held Hostage Day 68 2 hr Skull full of mush 17
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC