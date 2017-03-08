Big Sandy Arena Having 'Record Shatte...

Big Sandy Arena Having 'Record Shattering' 2017

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Huntington News

Ticket revenue for the Big Sandy Superstore Arena has risen 220% said Rik Edgar as he spoke to members of Huntington City Council Thursday, March 9. Edgar reminded council that a 2012 economic impact study indicated that the arena returned $17 million dollars in economic benefits from attendees shopping, eating, or staying overnight in Huntington. Contractually, the city has to "invest" annually in the BSSA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
medicaid GONE! 3 min Jeremy 44
housing question 12 min Just fine 5
for blacks.most important civil rights case in... 14 min Buckwheat 260
Witch is worser diarhea or letting stinky farts 14 min Lakeisha 10
I need to borrow $200 42 min Big daddy 3
wsaz steps up (Sep '15) 48 min Jedidiah Spotter 29
True or false Most straight girls would 53 min master 13
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,926 • Total comments across all topics: 279,502,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC