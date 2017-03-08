Big Sandy Arena Having 'Record Shattering' 2017
Ticket revenue for the Big Sandy Superstore Arena has risen 220% said Rik Edgar as he spoke to members of Huntington City Council Thursday, March 9. Edgar reminded council that a 2012 economic impact study indicated that the arena returned $17 million dollars in economic benefits from attendees shopping, eating, or staying overnight in Huntington. Contractually, the city has to "invest" annually in the BSSA.
