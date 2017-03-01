Barge breakaway reported on Ohio Rive...

Barge breakaway reported on Ohio River near Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Coast Guard says the Racine Lock and Dam on the Ohio River near Huntington is closed after a barge breakaway.

