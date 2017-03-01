Barge Breakaway on Ohio River

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a report of a barge breakaway at the Racine Lock and Dam on the Ohio River near Huntington, W.Va., Thursday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley received a report that UTV Austin C. Settoon, pushing three barges loaded with approximately 3,780,000 gallons of natural gas condensate, allided with the lock wall at approximately 5:30 a.m. The barges subsequently broke away.

