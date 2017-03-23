Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour coming to Huntington April 5

Marshall University's Marshall Artists Series and the Marshall Recreation Center will co-sponsor the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour when it comes to Huntington at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. This year's screenings feature the world's best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, letting viewers experience the thrill and challenges of the mountain environments that inspire us all.

