Annual Countdown to Commencement activities begin Tuesday
To prepare for the 2017 Spring Commencement ceremony at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Marshall will conduct its semi-annual Countdown to Commencement Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and 8, in the Memorial Student Center's Don Morris Room on the Huntington campus. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and refreshments will be served.
