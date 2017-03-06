Annual Countdown to Commencement acti...

Annual Countdown to Commencement activities begin Tuesday

To prepare for the 2017 Spring Commencement ceremony at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Marshall will conduct its semi-annual Countdown to Commencement Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and 8, in the Memorial Student Center's Don Morris Room on the Huntington campus. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and refreshments will be served.

