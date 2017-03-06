Annual Countdown to Commencement activities begin Tuesday

To prepare for the 2017 Spring Commencement ceremony at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Marshall will conduct its semi-annual Countdown to Commencement Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and 8, in the Memorial Student Center's Don Morris Room on the Huntington campus. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and refreshments will be served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.