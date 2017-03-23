A steelworker won $100,000 in Warren Buffett's March Madness pool. He may lose his job.
A steelworker won $100,000 in Warren Buffett's March Madness pool. He may lose his job.More What do you do when Warren Buffett calls to offer you $100,000? If you're Dwayne Johnson, you might ask the billionaire to consider sweetening the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ems and infidelity? (Jul '12)
|8 min
|Brandi Jade
|11
|spring valley fight
|21 min
|Smdh
|82
|Classic Jewelry and Loan Barboursville Review 1...
|30 min
|Well Ill b
|38
|HPV vaccine
|32 min
|Nope
|1
|BREAKING: Trumps Communications captured by int...
|35 min
|sheesh
|17
|Ivanka Trump gets West Wing office
|42 min
|woah
|30
|brian harless (Sep '15)
|57 min
|smhNshock
|17
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC