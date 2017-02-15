Williams addresses Huntington financi...

Williams addresses Huntington financial problems, announces possible solutions

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

In his State of the City address Wednesday, Mayor Steve Williams said citizens must come together to work through the city's budget problem, even after the elimination of 24 firefighters and police officers last month. "I understand the anger and frustration," Williams said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
matt dienges (Jan '16) 2 min buddy 17
America Held Hostage Day 28 32 min MarkJ- 32
Htgn Manpower office 39 min Lamar 15
Where's the worst place you ever worked 45 min Darrell 23
Who was the best looking girl in Huntington in ... 50 min Blo 5
Baltimore Street dealers 1 hr Dealers 1
President Trump orders federal funds to aid Ca... 1 hr Taxes too high 25
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC