Williams addresses Huntington financial problems, announces possible solutions
In his State of the City address Wednesday, Mayor Steve Williams said citizens must come together to work through the city's budget problem, even after the elimination of 24 firefighters and police officers last month. "I understand the anger and frustration," Williams said.
