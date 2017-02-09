Vendor space available at Bridal and Special Event Expo Feb. 19
Vendor space is still available for Marshall University's Bridal and Special Event Expo, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, from noon to 4 p.m. on the university's Huntington campus. The deadline for vendors to register is Tuesday, Feb. 14, with discounts available for those who offer a door prize valued at $500 or more, according to William "Tootie" Carter, business manager for the university's Memorial Student Center.
