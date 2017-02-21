Two men plead guilty in Huntington to federal heroin crimes
Earnest Moore, 40, of Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin. In a separate prosecution, Robert Douglas Black, 52, of Huntington, entered his guilty plea to distribution of heroin.
