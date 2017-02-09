Sanitary Bond Sale on Council Agenda

Sanitary Bond Sale on Council Agenda

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Huntington News

Huntington City Council's Monday Feb. 13 agenda includes an ordinance to approve the sale of $3.5 million in bonds for the Huntington Sanitary Board. Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did you wait in line when Bojangles opened 57 min Toothless hicks 1
What's the deal with Mary ward? Is she really l... 1 hr mad money 7
Corleeta Sharee Johnson baby taken at hospital 1 hr mad money 50
America Held Hostage Day 22 1 hr MarkJ- 4
Best concert ever to come to Huntington? (Feb '13) 1 hr htown 76
Vidmax.com for all your latest nutjob liberal v... 1 hr MarkJ- 5
Liberals want sharia law in America 1 hr MarkJ- 27
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,542 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC