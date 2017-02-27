Retiring YMCA Director Honored
This morning, the City of Huntington honored George Smailes Jr., who is retiring Feb. 28 as executive director of the Huntington YMCA. Smailes has spent the past 49 years dedicating his life to improving health and wellness in the Huntington area.
