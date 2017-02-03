Recognized for their efforts - 8:19 pm updated:

Today in Huntington, the Huntington Region of the Governor's Highway Safety Program will recognize, in total, 22 officers, six law enforcement agencies and 17 individuals/companies that have performed outstanding work in highway safety related activities during 2016. With its emphasis on speed as well as aggressive and distracted driving enforcement, and impaired driving enforcement, the Mason County Sheriff's Department will be honored, along with the Putnam Count Sheriff's Department, as the Top County Sheriff Agencies.

