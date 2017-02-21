Planning the Future of Huntington's H...

Planning the Future of Huntington's Highlawn Neighborhood Forum Scheduled

The City of Huntington and its community partners will host an open house next week to present proposed recommendations and gather public input on the final phases of a redevelopment strategy for various post-industrial sites in the Highlawn neighborhood. The open house is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Conference Center.

