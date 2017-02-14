People Die Fighting Fires
Huntington firefighter Jeffrey Waugh asks: "What do I think of when I see our trucks sitting unmanned? What do I think of when we run a truck short? This could be our city," he said of the video. "I hope and pray it doesn't happen, but truth is, it's just a matter of time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|youth pastor wife
|8 min
|Truth
|5
|Jerry Brown needs to ask Meryl Streep for help
|16 min
|-zaphod-
|20
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|17 min
|concerned citizen
|3,987
|Do all women eventually go crazy
|20 min
|Boris the Destroyer
|24
|Where's the worst place you ever worked
|22 min
|Marty loggins
|18
|Daytona 500
|25 min
|Boris the Destroyer
|11
|NATO allies agree Mattis' message is fair
|28 min
|US wins again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC