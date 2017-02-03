NovakTalks founder and CEO to visit Marshall during Hazing Prevention Week
Kim Novak, a former fellow of the U.S. Department of Education's Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse and Violence Prevention, will be on the Huntington campus Feb. 12-15 during Marshall University's Hazing Prevention Week. Novak, founder and CEO of NovakTalks, will conduct leadership council meetings and risk management activities with Marshall's student organizations and will meet with chapter advisers and leaders, as well as Student Affairs staff members.
