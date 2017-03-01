New CEO discusses her first months at...

New CEO discusses her first months at the helm of Roper St. Francis

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Post and Courier

New Roper St. Francis President and CEO Lorraine Lutton talks about her goals for the entire health care system. Brad Nettles/Staff New Roper St. Francis President and CEO Lorraine Lutton talks about her goals for the entire health care system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LGBTQ folk in Huntington? 14 min Pallid 1
Typically addiction is a sickness 42 min Tonei Loggins 42
Kayla Blankenship 1 hr Dat_boi 1
Huntington blizzard memorabilia (Mar '12) 1 hr That one guy 62
Indictments 1 hr Curious 1
Cabell Co syringe exchange program 2 hr Drug lawn 4
My roommate raped me 3 hr West by god 24
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC