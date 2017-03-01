New CEO discusses her first months at the helm of Roper St. Francis
New Roper St. Francis President and CEO Lorraine Lutton talks about her goals for the entire health care system. Brad Nettles/Staff New Roper St. Francis President and CEO Lorraine Lutton talks about her goals for the entire health care system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ folk in Huntington?
|14 min
|Pallid
|1
|Typically addiction is a sickness
|42 min
|Tonei Loggins
|42
|Kayla Blankenship
|1 hr
|Dat_boi
|1
|Huntington blizzard memorabilia (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|That one guy
|62
|Indictments
|1 hr
|Curious
|1
|Cabell Co syringe exchange program
|2 hr
|Drug lawn
|4
|My roommate raped me
|3 hr
|West by god
|24
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC