Muslim Marshall Student Praises Huntington's Diversity
Huntington, WV resident & Marshall University student Malak Khader talks with i.Am.huntington! about why she's so vocal about her faith and religion, hope for our country, diversity in Huntington and on the MU campus, her plans for the future, and her passion of helping others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|larry "love" williams (Mar '15)
|27 min
|Jc h
|10
|St Mary's
|46 min
|Lexi
|5
|Check Out Kentucky's New Stae Mandated Abortion...
|51 min
|Lexi
|1
|Kylee from JB's gentlemens club
|1 hr
|Exactly
|2
|America Held Hostage Day 27
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|4
|Who was the best looking girl in Huntington in ...
|2 hr
|HHS Graduate
|4
|muslim ban
|2 hr
|Community Leader
|18
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC