Music scholarship competition to be held Sunday

Wednesday Feb 15

Marshall University's School of Music will hold its annual competition for the Belle Jackson and Lynum Jackson Memorial Award and the Paul A. Balshaw Award at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, in Smith Recital Hall on the university's Huntington campus. "This is the most prestigious competition in the university's music program," said Dr. Wendell Dobbs, interim director of the school.

