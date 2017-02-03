Mingo Co. Nursing Program Graduation -

Mingo Co. Nursing Program Graduation

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

On August 27th, 2016, Mingo Extended Learning Center was proud to hold it's 32nd annual Commencement Ceremony at Belfry First Baptist church with twelve graduates from their School of Practical Nursing Program.

Huntington, WV

