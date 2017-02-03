Mexican national pleads guilty in Huntington to federal drug crime
A Mexican national pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Moises Gamboa, 52, of Rocky Point, Mexico, entered his guilty plea to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.
