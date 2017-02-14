Medina Ice Festival to feature frozen fun Feb. 17-20

"All through the square, there will be wonderful sculptures, more than ever before," said event coordinator Peggy Costic, of Elegant Ice Creations Inc. * A massive, 10-ice-block salute to the DreamWorks Animation movie "Trolls" in front of Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square. * A five-ice-block eagle with the Huntington National Bank logo, in front of the bank's "Old Phoenix" branch, 39 Public Square.

