Marshall Women's Studies to present '...

Marshall Women's Studies to present 'Body Shots' March 3

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Huntington News

Marshall University's women's studies program will present "Body Shots X: Yas Queen" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre on the university's Huntington campus. Body Shots is a unique collaborative effort involving community members and Marshall students and faculty from across disciplines exploring themes relating to gender and the body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Typically addiction is a sickness 8 min Tony Tiger 13
for blacks.most important civil rights case in... 12 min protect from trump 8
Why do blacks make up bogus history 14 min Rich Young 67
Cabell HELP!!!!! 22 min Trumpnation 33
special metals is closing tube and bar mills! i... 37 min Mike 12
Now's the time to clean out drug dealers 40 min Bubah Duh 28
America Held Hostage Day 38 44 min Cucksters 4
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,999 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC