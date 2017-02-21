Marshall Women's Studies to present 'Body Shots' March 3
Marshall University's women's studies program will present "Body Shots X: Yas Queen" at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre on the university's Huntington campus. Body Shots is a unique collaborative effort involving community members and Marshall students and faculty from across disciplines exploring themes relating to gender and the body.
