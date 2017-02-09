Man shot by homeowner in reported home invasion -
According to the Mason County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a home at 27777 Ashton Upland Road in reference to a home invasion robbery around 12:22 a.m., Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies found Dale William Light, 34, of Culloden, W.Va., laying inside the residence.
