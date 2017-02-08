Lawmakers split on road bond plan; want to see more

Gov. Jim Justice's highway construction plan includes nearly $3 billion in projects that the governor said Wednesday would create more than 25,000 jobs. The work would be paid for with bonds financed by two key sources; $33 million a year gained by raising the annual vehicle registration fee from $30 to $50 and increasing the tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike by $1.00.

