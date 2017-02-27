Huntington's Cutbacks Lead to Retiree...

Huntington's Cutbacks Lead to Retirees Suicide

The health and budget cut backs by the City of Huntington have led to a fatality --- A retired police officer took his life after learning his benefits would be cut back.

Huntington, WV

