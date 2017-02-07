Huntington man sentenced to federal p...

Huntington man sentenced to federal prison for role in multistate drug ring

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Huntington News

A Huntington man who participated in a multistate drug ring was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Roy Bills, 51, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
13,000 Hanged in Mass Executions Obamas watch 27 min Doris 8
Betsy DeVos now Secretary of Education 1 hr MURICA 49
America Held Hostage Day 20 1 hr MarkJ- 2
Scott Bias 1 hr Idk 1
Farts all day 2 hr Idk 4
Alecia Kay 2 hr Westmoreland Mafia 29
Why are most liberals poor, jobless millenials? 2 hr CaptSweatPants 53
Liberal Wackadoodles 4 hr sugar bear 45
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,361 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC