Huntington man sentenced to federal prison for role in multistate drug ring
A Huntington man who participated in a multistate drug ring was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Roy Bills, 51, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
