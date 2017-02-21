Highlawn Proposal Tuesday at Big Sandy

Highlawn Proposal Tuesday at Big Sandy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

The City of Huntington and its community partners will host an open house this week to present proposed recommendations and gather public input on the final phases of a redevelopment strategy for various post-industrial sites in the Highlawn neighborhood. The open house is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Conference Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
special metals is closing tube and bar mills! i... 8 min Chad 13
Now's the time to clean out drug dealers 17 min Tony loggins 33
Michael Searls 30 min April Albright 1
Adult emporium 33 min Curious 3
Marshall Fitzwater 1 hr Wtf 2
Why do blacks make up bogus history 1 hr Wtf 82
Michael johnson 1 hr Jrs 21
Cabell HELP!!!!! 4 hr Trumpnation 33
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC