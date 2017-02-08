High temperature records fall in 9 cities following Tuesday's warm-up

The National Weather Service recorded record highs in Beckley, 69 degrees; Bluefield, 66; Charleston, 74; Huntington, 71; Elkins, 72; Morgantown, 69; Martinsburg, 72; Parkersburg, 68 and Wheeling 62. Some of the old records dated back to the 1930's. A cold front is moving in Wednesday, with rain for the lower elevations - snow for the higher elevations.

