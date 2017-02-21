Gone but not forgotten -
This undated photo provided by the Archives Collection of West Virginia State Archives and History, shows an aerial view of the Lakin Hospital facility, which included a working farm, psychiatric care facilities and dormitories for employees. This photo, provided by Jerry Waters, from the website "My West Virginia Home In Photos," shows the Lakin Industrial School prior to its demolition in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rioting erupts in immigrant Swedish suburb
|2 min
|Ford
|17
|April at cracker barrell
|3 min
|Todd
|1
|Real estate agent Searls
|4 min
|Todd
|1
|titties (Aug '14)
|31 min
|Ginger
|30
|The Lighthouse Bar
|1 hr
|timmy yates
|32
|So how has the conceal carry law effected WV so...
|2 hr
|Listen People
|21
|Jockey Club
|2 hr
|or pretend you a...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC