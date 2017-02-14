FESTIVAL: Steve Turre to be Artist-in...

FESTIVAL: Steve Turre to be Artist-in-Residence at Marshall University's 48th Winter Jazz Festival

Not only has [Steve Turre] played with many of the masters of music, but he is able to share both the experiences and the lessons he has learned along the way in an engaging and dynamic way to both students and educators alike. --Dr. Martin Saunders, Director of Jazz Studies, Marshall University Marshall University's Jazz Studies Program, one of the premier Jazz education centers in the U.S. announced that legendary 29-time Downbeat Critic's & Reader's Poll award winner, will be the "Artist in Residence" at the 48th Winter Jazz Festival.

