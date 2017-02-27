Ferns responds to Justice 'poodle' comment, talks budget...
The majority leader in the West Virginia Senate sees no need for Governor Jim Justice's "Save Our State" Tour to promote his budget proposal which includes $450 million in revenue measures, largely tax hikes, and $27 million in spending cuts. "He's got his secretaries of his departments out running around the entire state, promoting his plan, trying to scare people, quite frankly, into supporting his plan," said Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns .
