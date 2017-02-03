Federal grant awarded for health care in coal communities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - A health professor and researcher at Marshall University has received a $1.3 million federal grant to continue health care work in areas affected by coal in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
