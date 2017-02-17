Eighth Annual Festival of New Music brings new works, guest performers
The Marshall University School of Music once again will bring new musical works to the Tri-State during the Eighth Annual Festival of New Music March 2-3. This year's festival will feature works of internationally recognized composers and a host of guest performers, including cellist Craig Hultgren and oboist Dr. Richard Kravchak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 29
|1 min
|Reality check
|25
|Adopt a refugee
|12 min
|The Sponsor
|1
|Trump overturns bill coal mining debris
|16 min
|Nancy
|42
|Dr. David Rupp at Cabell
|31 min
|Loyal
|4
|Heather Michelle Hampton
|47 min
|Jaime
|1
|herd football
|56 min
|lit
|198
|Baltimore Street drugs
|1 hr
|Over dose
|9
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC