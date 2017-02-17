Eighth Annual Festival of New Music b...

Eighth Annual Festival of New Music brings new works, guest performers

The Marshall University School of Music once again will bring new musical works to the Tri-State during the Eighth Annual Festival of New Music March 2-3. This year's festival will feature works of internationally recognized composers and a host of guest performers, including cellist Craig Hultgren and oboist Dr. Richard Kravchak.

