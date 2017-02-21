Detroit man sentenced to 10 years; Huntington drug dealer sentenced to over three years
Antoine Garfield Rushin, 44, of Detroit, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin. In a separate prosecution, Bobby James Mitchell, 35, of Huntington, was sentenced to three years and a month for distribution of heroin.
