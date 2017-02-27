Detroit man living in Huntington pleads guilty to federal gun crime
A Detroit man pleaded guilty to a drug-related gun charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Thomas Lee Nelson, 48, entered his guilty plea to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
