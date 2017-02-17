Creating a Better Connection Between Huntington and Downtown
One thing talked about for quite some time is how to create a more seemless connection between Marshall's Campus and Downtown Huntington. This would aid both entities as both could benefit from a more active area on 3rd, 4th and 5th Avenues to attract more businesses and more students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
