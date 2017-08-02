County Notice Board - 2/8/2017

FARMERS in Cabell, Lincoln and Wayne counties... Are you interested in the West Virginia Agriculture Enhancement Program's POTATO DEMONSTRATION PROJECT? A public information meeting is planned for 6-8pm Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Guyan Conservation District Office, 2631 Fifth Street Road, Huntington. For more information, call: 528-5718.

