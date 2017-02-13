Council to vote on proposed depletion of Huntington's Rainy Day Fund to fill budget shortfall

A clearing of Huntington's Rainy Day Fund to take the city's projected budget shortfall for the current fiscal year down to $122,000 could get approval from members of Huntington's City Council as soon as Monday night. The latest proposed budget revision from Huntington Mayor Steve Williams draws $1.9 million from the Rainy Day Fund and moves funds around within departments to nearly close the gap that, as of earlier this year, was projected to be more than $5 million.

