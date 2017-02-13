Boom! The Episcopal Church is on the ...

Boom! The Episcopal Church is on the move

HUNTINGTON, WV, US, February 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Episcopal Church is on the move. Within the past year, the Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has called on his clergy to carry forward the Jesus Movement, sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.

