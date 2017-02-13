Boom! The Episcopal Church is on the move
HUNTINGTON, WV, US, February 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Episcopal Church is on the move. Within the past year, the Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has called on his clergy to carry forward the Jesus Movement, sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's the worst place you ever worked
|10 min
|Tim
|1
|for x slaves
|29 min
|philly joe
|3
|muslim ban
|46 min
|Secure border at ...
|13
|Outlaw motorcycle clubs in huntington (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|fkn joke
|1,105
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Bboy
|332
|America Held Hostage Day 26
|1 hr
|Bboy
|4
|Fifty shades darker
|1 hr
|Bboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC