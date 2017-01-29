WVU, Marshall advising international students on Trump's executive order
West Virginia and Marshall universities are providing advice to international students after President Donald Trump's executive order stopping immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. A federal court in Brooklyn on Saturday night granted an emergency stay, and WVU and Marshall issued their advice to students prior to that.
