WVU, Marshall advising international students on Trump's executive order

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: West Virginia Metro

West Virginia and Marshall universities are providing advice to international students after President Donald Trump's executive order stopping immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. A federal court in Brooklyn on Saturday night granted an emergency stay, and WVU and Marshall issued their advice to students prior to that.

